Local non-profit helping adaptive athletes hike Pikes Peak searching for more volunteers

Bryson Pondstein with on a hike with the Lockwood Foundation
The Lockwood Foundation
Published 10:11 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado-based non-profit is searching for more volunteers to help adaptive athletes with physical disabilities ascend Pikes Peak next weekend.

The Lockwood Foundation helps adaptive athletes tackle their goals, like 12-year-old Bryson Pondstein who has Spina Bifida and splits time between a wheelchair and crutches.

Bryson has always dreamed of hiking the big mountain he lives in the shadows of - America's Mountain that is.

Our KRDO crews will be speaking with Bryson, his father and Jeffrey Lockwood, the founder of the Lockwood Foundation, Thursday. We'll have this full story on KRDO at 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

Julia Donovan

