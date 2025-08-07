Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas residency dates because of ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s illness

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kelly Clarkson has announced she is postponing the rest of her Las Vegas residency to be “fully present” for her children while her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock battles an undisclosed illness.

The singer and daytime talk show host posted a statement on her verified Instagram account writing, “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.”

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” Clarkson wrote. “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

No information about the illness was provided. CNN has reached out to Blackstone for comment.

Clarkson had been set to kick off an 18-date new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in July but delayed the start, citing vocal issues. She performed the first show a week later.

The residency was set to take place through November 15.

The couple share a daughter, River, born in 2014, and a son, Remington, known as Remy, born in 2016.

Clarkson and Blackstock met at Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012 and married the following year.

Seven years later Clarkson filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

She and Blackstone, who had served as her manager, settled their contentious divorce in 2022 with Clarkson having to make a one-time payment of $1.3 million as well as paying her ex $115,000 in monthly spousal support until January 31, 2024 and a monthly child support payment of $45,601.

