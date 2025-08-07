John Cena says getting hair transplant has ‘completely changed the course’ of his life

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — John Cena has a new look thanks to a hair transplant he underwent last year, and he is fully embracing it.

The actor and wrestling legend opened up about his decision to have the hair transplant in a new interview with People magazine published Wednesday, saying that he was confronted with this aspect of aging due to his fans.

“As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light,” he said. “I saw their signs that said ‘The bald John Cena.’ They pushed me into going to see what my options were.”

Cena said it prompted him to start a new routine, which involves “red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner,” as well as undergoing a hair transplant procedure in November.

“I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago. I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 (men) suffer from thinning or baldness,” he said, adding that “if somebody’s going to sweat me for that, I don’t think there’s any shame in that.”

The transplant, he said, “completely changed the course of my life.”

Cena announced in 2024 that he’d be retiring from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) at the end of this year, telling People in Thursday’s story that “age plays a factor” in his decision.

“I’m not as strong or as fast as I used to be,” he said, adding that his “health and my dedication to my partner are the tip of my spear in life right now, so I think every time I go out (in the ring), I just want to make sure I’m able to give my all, but it’s time to step away.”

The “Peacemaker” star also has a robust acting career outside of his work with WWE, something he said his hair transplant has helped with, too.

“A different hairstyle can identify a part that can get me more work, do the thing I love to do,” he said.

DC show “Peacemaker,” in which Cena plays the titular lead role, will debut its second season this month on HBO Max. (DC and HBO Max are owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

