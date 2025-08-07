Fort Carson investigating suspicious packages; avoid area

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fort Carson Directorate of Emergency Services was alerted this afternoon about suspicious packages at Crows Foot Bridge, reports officials.

Officials say the packages were located near the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team’s footprint area.

Fort Carson says that the 71st Ordnance Group - Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Fort Carson DES are evaluating the situation at this time.

Fort Carson advises community members to stay away from the Crows Foot Area on Butts Road until further notice.

DES is on the scene, detouring traffic in the area.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

