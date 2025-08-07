Dog rescued after getting stuck on roof of Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado Springs dog is safely back home after she was found and rescued from an unexpected place last weekend – the roof of the Citadel Mall.

According to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Animal Law Enforcement officers responded to the unusual call on Sunday after mall security spotted the pup wandering across the rooftop in the 95-degree summer heat.

Despite being unsure how she got there, officers were able to safely retrieve her using a leash, water, and a stretcher.

Courtesy: HSPPR

Once on the ground, HSPPR said a check of her collar revealed her name was Lila – and that she had been reported missing nearly a week earlier. Her owner had filed a lost pet report and posted on lost pet sites in the days leading up to her rescue.

One phone call later, the shelter said Lila was back in her owner's arms, bringing the days-long search to a happy, albeit confusing, end.

HSPPR says they still don't know quite how she ended up on the mall’s roof. Only one scenario made sense for why an animal would be on the roof of a building... but it was a little early in the year for that.

"Our best working theory is that she'd been sent ahead of schedule to gather presents for all the good boys and girls before meeting up with the sleigh. Sadly, she was a solid five months too early," the shelter joked in a Facebook post.

HSPPR said Lila's bewildering journey is a good reminder to keep pets safe with a collar, ID tags, and a microchip – and to report missing pets right away for the best chance at a happy ending.

