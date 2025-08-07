County teams up with nonprofit for free archery classes for veterans and those with disabilities

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Parks is working with the Archery School of the Rockies nonprofit to provide free archery classes to veterans and individuals with disabilities.

County officials say the classes will be held at the Archery Range in Bear Creek Regional Park through September, with sessions held on the third Friday of each month.

“This collaboration is a meaningful way to promote connection and confidence,” said Todd Marts, El Paso County Parks Executive Director. “We’re proud to support recreation opportunities that make the outdoors more accessible for everyone in our community.”

The classes will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. with the hope of introducing people to the sport of archery.

