British man charged with trying to drown daughter-in-law in Florida swimming pool

(CNN) — A British holidaymaker has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly tried to drown his daughter-in-law in a Florida swimming pool, authorities have said.

Mark Raymond Gibbon, 62, was on vacation at the Solterra Resort in Davenport, Florida, with his family when deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were called to a disturbance in a backyard swimming pool on Sunday evening, the sheriff’s office said in a post on X.

According to the victim and witnesses, Gibbon was in the swimming pool with his 33-year-old daughter-in-law when the pair started arguing about his grandchildren, said the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Gibbon is from Beaconsfield, England, about 25 miles west of London.

“Gibbon is accused of pushing and holding the victim’s head under water multiple times, preventing her from breathing,” reads the statement posted on X Monday.

“The victim’s 9-year old daughter jumped into the pool in an attempt to stop Gibbon from drowning her mother.”

Gibbon only stopped when a pair of sisters in the neighbouring vacation rental said they had called the police, the sheriff’s office said, citing the victim’s statement.

Gibbon was arrested and has been charged with battery and attempted second-degree murder.

“It’s great that Polk County draws visitors from all across the world, but we expect vacationers to behave while they visit with us, just as we expect our lifelong residents to do the same,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd in the statement.

“Because Mr. Gibbon couldn’t control his anger, he may find himself spending a lot more time in Florida than he had anticipated.”

