BNSF rail worker loses leg after train derailment in Denver, investigation underway

Denver Fire Department
By
Published 7:47 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – A rail worker was severely injured early Tuesday morning after a train derailed at the BNSF yard in Denver, the Denver Fire Department (DFD) said.

The department said it responded just after midnight on Aug. 5 to reports that derailed train cars had trapped a worker at the BNSF railyard on North Globeville Road.

Emergency responders quickly rescued the worker and transported him to the hospital with severe leg injuries, DFD said.

Courtesy: Denver Fire Department
SMART-TD, a union representing many rail workers, later confirmed to our Denver news affiliate KUSA that the worker’s right leg had to be amputated.

A GoFundMe has since been launched to support the employee during recovery.

Multiple agencies, including the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), are now investigating the incident. While a preliminary report is expected within 30 days, NTSB's full investigation and report on the accident will likely take much longer.

In a statement to KUSA, BNSF said it is cooperating fully with the investigation and emphasized its ongoing efforts to improve safety.

"Safety remains a top priority at BNSF, and we will carefully consider the report’s findings and recommendations when the investigation is complete," the company said.

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

