BNSF rail worker loses leg after train derailment in Denver, investigation underway

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – A rail worker was severely injured early Tuesday morning after a train derailed at the BNSF yard in Denver, the Denver Fire Department (DFD) said.

The department said it responded just after midnight on Aug. 5 to reports that derailed train cars had trapped a worker at the BNSF railyard on North Globeville Road.

Emergency responders quickly rescued the worker and transported him to the hospital with severe leg injuries, DFD said.

Courtesy: Denver Fire Department

SMART-TD, a union representing many rail workers, later confirmed to our Denver news affiliate KUSA that the worker’s right leg had to be amputated.

A GoFundMe has since been launched to support the employee during recovery.

Multiple agencies, including the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), are now investigating the incident. While a preliminary report is expected within 30 days, NTSB's full investigation and report on the accident will likely take much longer.

In a statement to KUSA, BNSF said it is cooperating fully with the investigation and emphasized its ongoing efforts to improve safety.

"Safety remains a top priority at BNSF, and we will carefully consider the report’s findings and recommendations when the investigation is complete," the company said.

