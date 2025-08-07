11-year-old becomes a 911 hero during a medical emergency

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) took time out of their day to recognize a very special citizen, an 11-year-old hero.

Back in late March, Jace awakened to the sound of someone falling over in his home. He jumped out of bed to find his mother, Sarah, suffering from a medical emergency.

We're told Jace quickly called 9-1-1 and demonstrated remarkable composure and maturity well beyond his years. According to EPSO, he identified his address, phone number, answered questions, and closely monitored his mother's condition while waiting for help.

Sheriffs say his quick thinking played a vital role in helping his mother.

Today, Aug. 7, he was recognized for his bravery and calm, a pair of traits that proved to be crucial game changers.

"It's a good feeling knowing that...I saved my mom's life, and I feel. Honored, yeah, definitely," said Jace.

The sheriff's office reminds the community that young children aren't always calm in these situations, but they can be, given the proper practice and training.

EPSO says to make sure they know they're own phone number and address, and know how to dial dispatchers, just in case they find themselves having to play 911 hero.

