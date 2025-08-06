The next leg of the fastest transatlantic ocean liner’s journey

By Danny Freeman, CNN

(CNN) — From anchors aweigh to funnels ashore.

As the historic SS United States gets ready to be converted into the world’s largest artificial reef off the coast of Florida, a new plan for an accompanying museum is coming into focus — preserving its iconic massive funnels.

The two six-story-high towering funnels will soon be removed from America’s flagship, to be used as a “dramatic centerpiece” of the SS United States Museum and Visitor Experience, according to an announcement this week by the SS United States Conservancy Board.

“By incorporating iconic components from the historic ocean liner into an architecturally stunning land-based museum, the SS United States will continue to excite and inspire future generations,” said Susan Gibbs, president of the conservancy.

The SS United States — nearly as large as the Chrysler Building — is an American maritime icon, which launched in 1951 and set the transatlantic speed record the following year.

But after spending nearly three decades sitting dormant in Philadelphia, the ship was sold to Okaloosa County in Florida, to be sunk and turned into an artificial reef.

While fans and supporters of the “Big U” were hoping for a different outcome, the SS United States Conservancy felt this was the best option to prevent her from being scrapped.

And the eventual sinking came with the promise of a museum to commemorate the American legend.

The conservancy announced on Monday that museum design firm Thinc Design has agreed to take on the project.

“In close collaboration with the Conservancy, we look forward to designing dynamic, interactive exhibits that create an unforgettable experience for all visitors,” said Tom Hennes, founder of Thinc Design.

The future museum — whose conceptual renderings prominently feature the massive funnels and a dock extending into the nearby bay — will also hold “artwork, artifacts, vintage photographs, and film footage” from and of the ship, the announcement said.

Currently, the ocean liner is still in Mobile, Alabama, preparing to be sunk. A representative for the conservancy told CNN that Okaloosa County is estimating the final sink could happen by the end of the year or early 2026.

The museum would be located in Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, about 20 miles north of the ship’s resting place.

While longtime fans of the ship are still mourning the loss of the SS United States to the bottom of the ocean, some were happy with the new museum design update.

“I like the idea that both funnels would be used,” commented one fan on the conservancy’s Facebook page.

“The gutted hull will give back (to) the ocean it once sailed and much of the interior and top of the ship will be preserved for history.”

