Over 70 starving, neglected horses rescued from ‘devastating conditions’ on rural Colorado property

FRANKTOWN, Colo. (KRDO) – More than 70 horses found starving and in urgent need of veterinary care on a rural Colorado property – including foals and some likely pregnant mares – have been rescued, thanks to a joint effort between law enforcement and a Colorado animal shelter.

In early July, Humane Colorado was contacted by law enforcement for help with a large-scale animal rescue involving more than 70 horses and foals. The animals were rescued from a rural property and transported to Franktown to receive the critical care they needed at Humane Colorado's Harmony Equine Center.

When they arrived in Franktown in a caravan of trailers, the horses appeared to have endured scorching summer temperatures with clearly insufficient food and lack of access to critical medical care, Humane Colorado said.

Many showed signs of physical and emotional neglect, and over half of the herd was unable to properly use one or more limbs due to pain or weakness, the shelter said. Several were suffering from untreated injuries, infections, and severely overgrown hooves.

Courtesy: Humane Colorado

Courtesy: Humane Colorado

"These horses didn’t get this way overnight, and they won’t heal overnight either," said Dr. Kim Gardner-Graff, a field services veteran at Humane Colorado. "We’re treating wounds, infections, advanced lameness, and years of trauma from what appears to be severe neglect."

Among the rescued herd are young foals and several mares that show signs of pregnancy, the shelter shared.

Courtesy: Humane Colorado

Humane Colorado says that though they were happy to aid in the rescue and stepped in without hesitation, the effort of caring for so many horses has stretched their resources thin. They're now asking for the public's help in funding the horses’ long road to recovery.

"What makes this work possible isn’t just the team on the ground. It’s the broader community that shows up, time and again, when animals need us most," said Humane Colorado President and CEO Apryl Steele. "We know people care deeply about horses, and we’re asking them to stand with us once again. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps us provide vital care to these animals – care they desperately need."

Donations will support everything from emergency veterinary care to farrier treatment, nutritional support, and foaling assistance.

"These horses appear to have gone without proper care for a very long time. It is going to take extensive resources to bring them back into good health," Gardner-Graff said. "This is why we need our equine-loving community to partner with us to provide the proper care and medical attention they need to give them the better future they deserve."

You can donate to aid in the horses' recovery here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.