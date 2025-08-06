Monument Fire District is one of only 300 to receive international accredited status

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monument Fire District (MFD) has received international accredited agency status, making the district one of only 300 agencies to achieve the status.

According to officials, the credit is granted by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI), which assists in fire and emergency services worldwide, resulting in improved service to communities.

During the process, Monument sent a series of documentation to CFAI, who then sent a team of four experts in May that spent three days with the district to analyze where Monument could improve, says Fire Chief Andy Kovacs.

Chief Kovas says the department had 16 recommendations from CFAI, which they will have five years to complete. However, the fire chief says an annual report will be completed leading up to the deadline to ensure progress is continued.

Chief Kovacs stated that the agency’s achievement of accredited agency status “demonstrates the commitment of the agency to provide the highest quality of service to our community.” Chief Kovacs also said, “We have also been able to use the Commission on Fire Accreditation International’s process as a proactive mechanism to plan for the future of this agency and locate areas where we can improve on the quality of the services we provide.”

Mounement confirms that they are one of only two departments that have this credit in the area, and are now a part of only 300 agencies that CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence have awarded the international credit.

The Chief told KRDO13 that less than 1% of fire departments in the nation have the credit.

Once the district gets to the five-year mark, they will have to redo the entire process to ensure the district continues to improve for the community, says Chief Kovacs.

