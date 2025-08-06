GOP Rep. Cory Mills accused by ex-girlfriend of threatening to release sexually explicit images, videos of her

By Annie Grayer, Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

(CNN) — An ex-girlfriend of GOP Rep. Cory Mills is accusing the Florida congressman of having threatened to release sexually explicit images and videos of her after their relationship ended, according to a police report obtained by CNN.

Lindsey Langston, a Florida Republican Party committee member and 2024 winner of the Miss United States beauty pageant, filed a police report on July 14 with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

In screenshots of messages Langston said she exchanged with Mills, an account under Mills’ name is repeatedly shown saying he would share with an unidentified man videos he had of her. Similar comments are made in text conversations, with a number Langston said belonged to Mills.

Langston shared the exchanges with investigators, and CNN reviewed copies of the screenshots, which don’t include the entire conversations.

“Let him put his actions behind his mouth. I can send him a videos of you as well. Oh, I still have them,” Mills allegedly wrote to Langston in a string of messages.

In response to one exchange in which Mills allegedly said, “Thanks again for the videos,” Langston replied: “Haven’t you hurt me enough?” and in a separate conversation, Langston wrote, “Please leave me alone.”

Mills has not been charged in connection with the allegations. In a statement shared with CNN, the congressman denied any wrongdoing.

“These claims are false and misrepresent the nature of my interactions. I have always conducted myself with integrity, both personally and in service to Florida’s 7th District,” Mills said in a statement. “Out of respect for the legal process, I won’t comment further at this time. My team and I will fully cooperate to ensure the truth is made clear. I remain focused on serving my constituents and advancing America First policies.”

Mills’ communications director, Julie Singleton, told CNN, “We have not been made aware of any report or allegations from law enforcement or the alleged complainant.”

The public information officer for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Khachigan, told CNN that after the department’s initial involvement, the matter was referred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Langston began a relationship with Mills in November 2021, and the two lived together at his Florida home, according to the police report. The congressman was separated from his wife at the time, and told Langston his divorce was finalized in 2024, the report claims.

Their relationship ended when, in late February, Langston confronted Mills about reports that he was under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department of the District Columbia for an alleged assault against another woman, the report states.

Mills was not charged in the incident, and he and the woman denied there had been any violence when previously reached by CNN.

Langston claimed that Mills has contacted her numerous times since February, “threatening to release nude images and videos of her, to include recorded videos of her and Cory engaging in sexual acts,” the report states.

Langston’s attorney, Anthony Sabatini, told CNN that her petition for a restraining order against Mills is pending before a judge and declined any comment. Sabatini had run against Mills in the 2022 GOP primary for Florida’s 7th Congressional District.

The allegations against Mills were first reported by Drop Site News.

The publishing of sexually explicit photos or videos of a person online without their consent, known as sexual cyberharassment or revenge porn, is illegal under Florida law. This year, President Donald Trump also signed into law the Take It Down Act, which makes it illegal to share online nonconsensual, explicit images.

