Four state wildlife areas closed as Lee and Elk fires continue to burn, threatening homes in Rio Blanco County

MEEKER, Colo. (KRDO) – The public no longer has access to four state wildlife areas in Colorado as the Elk and Lee fires burn in Rio Blanco County, threatening to destroy structures in the area as they continue to grow amid hot, dry conditions.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Oak Ridge State Wildlife Area, Rio Blanco Lake State Wildlife Area, Colorow Mountain State Wildlife Area, and Piceance State Wildlife Area (Little Hills Unit and North Ridge Unit) are closed until further notice to ensure the public's safety.

The closures stem from the growing Lee and Elk fires located near Meeker, which sit at over a combined 20,000 acres at the latest update, with still 0% containment.

The Elk Fire is estimated to be 7,750 acres, while the Lee Fire, which sits just to the west and now also contains the once-separate Grease Fire, is currently estimated at 13,025 acres. The fires were originally caused by lightning, the office said.

Both fires have been extremely active since sparking; hot, windy weather and dry vegetation in the region have allowed the fires to spread in nearly every direction, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office said.

Despite an early aggressive attack, the fires have only ballooned in size, and on Aug. 3, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office confirmed two houses and an outbuilding had been lost to the Elk fire. Other structures in the area remain threatened.

The most recent evacuation zones for the fires can be checked on the interactive evacuation map provided by the sheriff's office.

Latest evacuation map from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office

At this time, there is no timeframe for reopening the state wildlife areas. CPW said the gates at the closed properties will be left open to aid firefighting efforts, but asks the public to respect the closures in place for their safety and the safety of fire crews on the ground.

“We know the timing of this isn’t ideal,” said Meeker Area Wildlife Manager Johnathan Lambert. “This time of year, we see an increase in hunters in these areas, scouting and preparing for the upcoming big game hunting season. For your safety and the safety of the fire crews actively working in these areas, we ask that you please stay out of these areas.”

In addition to the closures at the state wildlife areas, the White River National Forest has also issued closures in the areas near the fires.

U.S. Highway 13 is also closed in both directions between Piceance Creek Road and U.S. Highway 64 due to the Lee fire, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

For the most up-to-date information on containment, evacuation orders and road closures, check the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or sign up for emergency alerts here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.