El Paso County couple in the running for ‘America’s Favorite Couple,’ but needs your vote

Casey and Jose Martinez, pictured, are in the running for
The Martinez family
Casey and Jose Martinez, pictured, are in the running for "America's Favorite Couple."
Published 12:05 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Security couple is in the running for a nationwide competition dubbed "America's Favorite Couple," but they need your votes to make it to the finish line.

"We rescued each other," wrote Jose Martinez.

Martinez says he met his wife, Casey, when he was experiencing homelessness. He says that even still, she opened her heart to him.

"We didn’t meet in perfect circumstances—we met when life had knocked us both down. But together, we rose," said Jose.

The winning couple will receive $20,000. The Martinez family says they hope to use the money to pay off debt, free up monthly income, and live life with less stress.

You can vote for the couple by clicking here. Casey and Jose are currently 3rd in their group and have roughly 24 hours to get more votes to make it to the next round.

A first vote is free, but additional votes can be purchased with a monetary donation. Proceeds benefit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Oceana, according to the contest website. KRDO13 reached out to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, which confirmed they are a beneficiary and the contest is legitimate.

"These resources are especially critical as we continue responding to the increased need following the Greater Los Angeles Wildfires earlier this year," said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Celeste Springer

