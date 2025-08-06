CSPD finds missing woman, death investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms that an investigation is underway after a missing woman was found dead.

56-year-old Cheryl Bennett was reported missing on July 28 after CSPD said she walked away from her residence near the 4400 block of Champions View in Colorado Springs and had not been heard from.

CSPD confirms that on Aug. 1, they were dispatched to the 6400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, where they located a deceased female.

Deputies say that the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy but was unable to make an identification at the time.

On Aug. 5, the coroner identified the female as Bennett, says deputies.

The coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death; the case remains an ongoing investigation, according to CSPD.

