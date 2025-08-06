A bat has tested positive for rabies in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bat found in Colorado Springs has tested positive for rabies. The bat is the first animal to test positive for the virus this year in El Paso County, according to public health officials.

El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) says that human contact with the bat was reported on Aug. 2, and the bat was sent for testing. On Aug. 5, the bat tested positive for rabies, and EPCPH says that the person who found the bat is receiving appropriate treatment.

According to EPCPH, human exposure to a rabies-infected animal is rare, but they reminded the public to avoid contact with any wild animal.

“Adults, and especially children, who see a sick or injured animal may naturally want to help,” said Dr. Bernadette Albanese, co-medical director of El Paso County Public Health. “It’s important not to touch wild animals and to warn children of the dangers of wildlife encounters. Animals that are sick or injured should be reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The public should be particularly cautious in the summer months when people spend more time outdoors.”

EPCPH says the virus is often spread to people or pets from being bitten by a rabid animal. Health officials say the infection affects the brain, causing brain swelling and damage, and is fatal once symptoms appear.

The following information has been provided by public health officials on tips on what to look out for, when to seek medical attention, and what precautions you should take:

How to recognize sick wildlife: Healthy wild animals are normally afraid of humans. Sick animals may not run away when spotted by people.

Wildlife suffering from rabies will often act aggressively and violently approach people or pets.

However, sometimes rabid animals are overly quiet and passive and want to hide. If they are hiding, leave them alone. Rabid wildlife might also stumble or have trouble walking.

Sick or diseased wildlife should be reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife at (719) 227-5200. When to seek medical attention: If you’ve been in contact with any wild animal, particularly if you’ve been bitten or scratched, you should promptly talk with a health care or public health professional to determine your risk for rabies or other illnesses.

Wash any wounds immediately with soap and water, and then contact your health care provider and report the bite to El Paso County Public Health at: elpasocountyhealth.org/infectious-diseases-public-health-response/infectious-diseases-2/report-animal-bite/

It’s important to know that bats have very small teet,h which may leave marks that disappear quickly. If you have any kind of physical encounter with a bat, seek medical advice and report to Public Health to be safe.

Take these precautions to prevent rabies: Vaccinate your pets against rabies by using a licensed veterinarian. Rabies shots must be boosted, so check your pet’s records or talk to your veterinarian.

Keep your dog on a leash when walking or hiking to protect them and wildlife.

Keep cats and other pets inside at night to reduce the risk of exposure to wildlife. Keep dogs within your sight (in a fenced yard, or on leash) during the day while outside.

Contact your veterinarian promptly if you believe your pet has been exposed to a wild animal.

Do not touch or feed wild animals. Wild animals such as skunks and foxes adapt to residential environments if food is available. Please do not leave pet food outdoors.

If people or pets are bitten or scratched by an aggressive, wild, or unknown animal, call your doctor/veterinarian immediately and report the incident to EPCPH at elpasocountyhealth.org/infectious-diseases-public-health-response/infectious-diseases-2/report-animal-bite/.

Bat bites can be difficult to detect. If you find a bat in your house, contact EPCPH at 719-578-3220.

If you encounter a lost or stray dog or cat, contact the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for options at 719-473-1741.

Read more tips on rabies prevention at elpasocountyhealth.org/rabies.

Last year, the county says that six bats tested positive for rabies, and 16 animals tested positive back in 2019.

