Why the manhunt for a Montana mass shooting suspect has proven exceedingly difficult

By Holly Yan, Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — Stymied by treacherous terrain and untamed wilderness, authorities are struggling to find an Army veteran suspected of killing four people at a Montana bar last week.

Investigators say Michael Paul Brown, 45, vanished Friday after gunning down a bartender and three patrons at The Owl Bar in Anaconda – a community of less than 10,000 people nestled between the dense forests and formidable mountains of western Montana.

“This is an unstable individual who walked in and murdered four people in cold blood – for no reason whatsoever,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said Sunday. “So there absolutely is concern for the public.”

Among the countless potential hideouts: Garrity Mountain, a popular hiking and camping site lined with cabins for outdoor enthusiasts.

As of Tuesday, the Garrity Mountain Wildlife Management Area remained closed “until further notice” due to public safety concerns and an ongoing law enforcement presence, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said.

But it’s not just the challenging landscape impeding Brown’s capture.

The suspect had a big advantage

“That mountain is gigantic,” said Anaconda resident Dan Haffey, a former fire foreman for the Montana Division of Forestry whose team cut trails for hikers.

“There’s a thousand places to hide on that mountain.”

And Brown fled in a sparsely populated area with fewer authorities, one official said, essentially giving him a head start while partnering law enforcement agencies were brought in from around the state.

An array of local, state and federal authorities have joined in the manhunt, including the FBI, the Granite County Sheriff’s Office and the Denver office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. But many of them had to travel to the manhunt, giving Brown more time to get away.

Denver is about 600 miles from Anaconda.

Over the weekend, authorities had about “250 boots on the ground” searching for Brown, along with air and ground resources from other states and federal agencies, Montana’s attorney general said Sunday. But he said that number would be reduced as the search shifts to a “fugitive location operation.”

There are fewer witnesses around

A $10,000 reward is available for information leading to Brown’s capture. But four days after the killings, Brown still hasn’t been found.

“There’s a lot of land, and not a lot of people,” said Dan Brunner, a former agent at the FBI’s field office in Bozeman, Montana.

“So there’s not a lot of civilians that will be looking out their window looking for a suspicious person,” Brunner said. “This man could easily hide for multiple, multiple weeks if he had resources prepared for himself.”

Brown has already been resourceful in his escape. Even though surveillance footage showed him fleeing in his underwear shortly after the killings, authorities believe he gathered fresh supplies from a white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

“It was a stolen vehicle, but there was camping equipment in it. We believe there was some clothing in it,” Knudsen said.

“So at this point, we have every reason to believe the suspect is fully clothed, shoes on his feet, able to get around.”

Suspect’s military experience might help

Brown’s military background may have also honed his tactical skills.

He served in the US Army from January 2001 to May 2005 and was part of an armored vehicle crew, Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Ruth Castro told CNN. Brown was deployed to Iraq from February 2004 to March 2005.

He later joined the Montana National Guard from April 2006 to March 2009 and left military service as a sergeant, Castro said.

But authorities are confident Brown won’t outsmart them.

“We’ve got a lot of expertise, a lot of knowledge of the area,” Knudsen said.

“We’ve got every cabin, every hunting site that’s known up there pinned. There is a tremendous number of assets focused on searching that area.”

