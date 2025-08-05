Two people dead, one juvenile taken to the hospital after car crash on Red Mountain Pass

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two adults have died, and one juvenile girl was taken to the hospital after a major crash along Red Mountain Pass, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

According to CSP, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The car was driving on Highway 550, just past Ouray on Red Mountain Pass, CSP said.

CSP says the car traveled off the shoulder and rolled roughly 320 feet down the side of the highway, ultimately landing in the river nearby.

While two adults were pronounced dead on scene, CSP says a juvenile girl was rescued and taken to the hospital just before 11:30 a.m.

As of 12 p.m., the southbound lane of Highway 550 is closed, CSP said. Traffic is being alternated with the northbound lane.

If you witnessed this crash and have not spoken to investigators, please contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 970-249-4392.

