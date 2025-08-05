Tensions rise between Pueblo abortion clinic and police over alleged lack of response

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Tensions are palpable in Pueblo between CARE Colorado Abortion Clinic and the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) after the clinic publicly accused police of failing to respond to ongoing threats and violence.

In an open letter posted to its Facebook page on July 30, the clinic claimed calls to law enforcement have gone unanswered, even after shots were fired through the building’s windows last Tuesday.

The clinic says the shooting is just the latest in a string of dangerous incidents, including bomb threats, physical assaults, break-ins, vandalism, harassment and damage to employees’ vehicles.

In their letter, clinic representatives also alleged that prejudice against abortion providers may be a factor in what they describe as a lack of police response.

The PPD responded to the claims on Monday with a lengthy Facebook post of its own. In it, the department said it has responded to nine service calls this year related to altercations between protesters and clinic staff or volunteers.

However, police noted that they have not received reports this year involving threats, vandalism, assault or trespassing at the clinic.

The department did, however, acknowledge a prior incident in October 2024 involving reported bomb and gun threats, which led to four days of increased patrols. Police say a suspect was never identified.

As for the bullet holes discovered on July 29, the department stated they were caused by a BB gun. That investigation is still ongoing.

Find the full letters below.

CARE Colorado:

Pueblo Police Department:

"The Pueblo Police Department takes concerns like those raised in the "Letter of Concern to the Pueblo Police Department & City Council," posted on Facebook by the CARE Clinic on July 31, 2025, very seriously. The department has acted promptly to investigate these claims. So far this year, the Pueblo Police Department has received nine calls for service related to the clinic, with dates ranging from April 12, 2025, to the most recent on July 29, 2025. Officers responded to all nine calls. There have been no reports or calls regarding threats, vandalism, assault, or trespassing in 2025. All calls to the Communications Center are recorded for quality purposes. The response times from the initial call for service to officer arrival are as follows: 4 – 30 minutes or less, 3 – within one hour, 2 – over two hours due to increased call volume 4/12/2025: Disturbance – changed to fight with weapons; a volunteer hit a protester with a cane, who was lawfully protesting with a cane. The initial call came in as a disturbance at 9:20 am and was upgraded to an assault with weapons at 11:47 am. Officers were on scene at 12:06 am. 2 hours 41 minutes 4/12/2025: Disturbance - Moved the party along, the officer stayed on scene until after staff member reached her car. 22 minutes 5/8/2025: Disturbance - A Protester stopping traffic. The party was sitting on the sidewalk when the officer arrived. 44 minutes 5/9/2025: Disturbance – protesters causing problems and stopping traffic. Officer responded. 10 minutes 5/9/2025: Continuation of previous call, parties back on scene. The officer spoke with staff and reviewed video while on scene. 26 minutes 5/10/2025: Disturbance – protesters using an amplifier during the protest. Officers counseled the protestors about the noise and disorderly conduct ordinances. 30 minutes 6/14/2025: Disturbance – Protestors were outside on the sidewalk. Officers spoke with both the clinic employees and the protestors. Counseled both sides on keeping the peace, and where it was appropriate to protest. 1 hour 6/21/2025: Noise Complaint – loud music outside. 47 minutes 7/29/2025: Property Damage – Bullet holes were reported in the building discovered upon entry. Officers responded and investigated. Damage appeared to be caused by a BB gun. A report was taken. Investigation is ongoing. 2 hours 45 minutes ---- On Sunday, October 27, 2024, at approximately 1:29 pm, a staff member from the CARE clinic reported to police dispatch that they received threatening phone calls. An unknown caller indicated that a bombing, shooting, or stabbing would occur at the clinic, but did not specify which. The staff member noted that the office was closed that day and would remain closed the next day. Two hours later, at around 3:32 pm, an officer attempted to contact the clinic but was unsuccessful. The threats were communicated during roll call, and extra patrols were initiated. On Monday, October 28, 2024, at about 6:40 pm, another attempt to contact the clinic was made, and a report was filed. For the following four days, Pueblo police conducted extra patrols in the area. The suspect has not been identified. It is the mission of the Pueblo Police Department to enhance the quality of life in the City of Pueblo by working cooperatively with the community to solve crime problems, enforce laws, preserve the peace, reduce fear, and provide a safe environment; this commitment is unwavering."

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.