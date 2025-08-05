National Weather Service confirms tornado hit Woodland Park last week

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Weather Service (NWS) says that after surveying the area, they can confirm that a tornado hit Woodland Park last week.

The tornado was ranked an EF-1, indicating that it caused only moderate damage with winds of about 110 miles per hour.

This is yet another tornado to hit Teller County this year. The NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado was in Teller County, 2 miles north-northeast of Divide, in June.

The NWS says reports of damage for this latest tornado were delayed, so they only went out to assess on Monday.

According to the latitude and longitude coordinates provided by the NWS, the tornado started near the intersection of County Road 5 and Forest Service Road 357.

The NWS believes the tornado took off around 1:55 p.m. on July 30. During their assessment, crews found widespread damage to nearby woodland, with trees uprooted and some snapped. The NWS believes the tornado traveled about an eighth of a mile.

The NWS did not indicate there was any damage to man-made structures.

