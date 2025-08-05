Colorado Springs welcomes exchange students from Japan as part of ‘sister city’ program

COLORADO SPRINGS Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs says they've welcomed 13 students from Japan as part of a larger "sister city" program.

The City of Colorado Springs has had a decades-long partnership with Fujiyoshida, Japan. Since its establishment in 1962, Colorado Springs and Fujiyoshida have participated in community festivals, pen-pal programs, and exchanges, city officials said.

This latest arrival marks the 34th time students have left their homes to participate in cultural exchanges overseas.

“It is an extraordinary privilege to host this delegation of bright and thoughtful students,” said Mayor Yemi Mobolade in a press release. “Colorado Springs and Fujiyoshida share more than scenic beauty at the base of iconic mountains, we share a deep commitment to cultural exchange and mutual respect. As a city that values cultural richness and global connection, we are proud to foster these relationships that enrich our community. These young ambassadors inspire us with their curiosity and remind us that the bridges we build today lead to a more peaceful and connected world of tomorrow.”

In total, about 500 students have flowed through the program, city leaders said.

