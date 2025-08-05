CDOT report on driver behavior shows high trends in impairment and speeding

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) releases its driver behavior reports ahead of its annual Traffic Safety Summit.

CDOT says the safety summit is set to take place this week in Breckridge, where more than 340 transportation professionals and advocates from across Colorado will look at issues such as impaired driving, distracted driving, pedestrian safety, speeding and seat belt use.

According to the annual driver behavior report, fewer drivers are engaging in multiple unsafe driving behaviors. CDOT says the number fell to 1.19 in 2025, down from 1.27 in 2024 and 1.35 in 2023.

CDOT reports that a random survey highlighted 1,695 Colorado residents’ attitudes and behaviors concerning seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, motorcycle safety, law awareness and young driver attitudes.

Responses were collected from 61 of Colorado’s 64 counties, according to officials.

The following information was provided by CDOT, highlighting their findings: