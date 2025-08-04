What’s next for assisted living patients who say they’re being forced out of their home?

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13 is digging for answers after residents of The Palisades at the Broadmoor say the assisted living home is cutting ties with Rocky Mountain PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly).

According to their website, PACE is a healthcare plan for adults 55 and older.

Several residents have reached out to KRDO13, saying that those who use PACE are being forced to leave the facility. Some families say the residents face cognitive decline, like alzheimers.

Tune in at 5 and 6 p.m. tonight as KRDO13 digs for answers on what's next for these residents.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.