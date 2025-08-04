Skip to Content
WATCH: Crews working train vs semi crash on RTD’s A Line

Aurora police say they are investigating after a crash involving a semi and a RTD train on Aug. 4, 2025.
KUSA
By
Published 10:21 AM

Note: The livestream of the scene has ended.

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Aurora Police Department says that crews are working a semi-truck vs train scene off Sable Boulevard.

According to our partners at 9News in Denver, the train involved is RTD's A Line, which connects the Denver International Airport (DIA) with downtown's Union Station.

RTD told 9NEWS that the train operator was taken to the hospital. There were 55 passengers on the train at the time of the crash, RTD confirmed to 9News.

All of the eastbound and westbound lanes of Smith Road are closed east of Sable Boulevard, the police department said. The northbound lanes of Sable Boulevard are also closed at the train tracks.

Celeste Springer

