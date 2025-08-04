I-25 northbound faces lane closures due to crash near Circle Drive

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several lanes are closed on I-25 northbound due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT says the crash is between Exit 138 (Lake Avenue/Circle Drive) and Exit 139 (Martin Luther King Jr Bypass). Drivers should expect heavy traffic. The accident is near Mile Point 138.5.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.