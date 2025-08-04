Skip to Content
News

I-25 northbound faces lane closures due to crash near Circle Drive

CDOT says there's a crash between Exit 138 (Lake Avenue/Circle Drive) and Exit 139 (Martin Luther King Jr Bypass).
CDOT
CDOT says there's a crash between Exit 138 (Lake Avenue/Circle Drive) and Exit 139 (Martin Luther King Jr Bypass).
By
Updated
today at 1:59 PM
Published 1:58 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several lanes are closed on I-25 northbound due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT says the crash is between Exit 138 (Lake Avenue/Circle Drive) and Exit 139 (Martin Luther King Jr Bypass). Drivers should expect heavy traffic. The accident is near Mile Point 138.5.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.