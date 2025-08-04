Pueblo man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug, firearm charges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A Pueblo man will serve 15 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine and a firearm as a previously convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Friday.

According to the District Attorney's (DA's) Office, 52-year-old Dominick Jesus Salazar was arrested on May 23, 2023, outside a Pueblo hotel room he was staying in after police saw him engaging in what looked to be "hand-to-hand drug sales."

When Salazar was taken into custody, officers found a loaded pistol in his pocket, as well as drug proceeds, according to evidence presented at trial. Inside his hotel room, officers found 188 grams of methamphetamine and 82 fentanyl pills.

Evidence on Salazar’s phone showed he had been dealing drugs out of the hotel room, the DA's office said.

On Friday, Salazar was sentenced to 180 months, or 15 years, in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm and ammo, despite having been previously convicted of a felony.

While the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado handled the prosecution, the FBI's Denver Field Office dealt with the investigation.

“When we bring the full force of federal prosecution against drug dealers, we're not just making arrests—we're delivering justice with real consequences,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. “The FBI stands united with local law enforcement and will use every tool we have to drive violent crime out of our communities.”

