Pikes Peak State College to launch new Practical Nursing program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) is about to launch a new Practical Nursing (PN) program.

Classes will begin this fall and will be home to a new state-of-the-art lab space, according to college officials.

“We are thrilled to expand our healthcare education offerings with this new Practical Nursing Program,” said Director of Nursing Education Practices Carmen Luttrell with Pikes Peak State College. “This program will prepare students to become Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), meeting a critical need in our local and statewide healthcare system.”

