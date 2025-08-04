Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s loved ones aren’t spilling on their relationship, but they are supportive

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “Naked Gun” costars Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are coy when asked if they are romantically involved, but we do know how some of their friends and family feel about their closeness.

Bravo executive and talk show host Andy Cohen – who was a good friend of Neeson’s late wife, actress Natasha Richardson – was among the first people to provide insight, saying during a recent episode of his SiriusXM show that he and others who were close to Richards were “very much stanning whatever this is” between Neeson and Anderson. Others appear to also be showing support.

Richardson died in a skiing accident in 2009. She was 45.

Over the weekend her sister, actress Joely Richardson, commented with seven hearts from her verified Instagram account on a carousel of photos of Anderson and Neeson, which Anderson posted on her verified Instagram account.

Anderson and Neeson appeared on Sunday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and Cohen let it be known that he would not be asking about the nature of their relationship.

But the host did reiterate that Neeson’s friends are “very much stanning this relationship” and referenced the actor’s adult son, Daniel Neeson, who was in the studio audience.

“Right, Danny?,” Cohen said to the younger Neeson, who smiled and appeared to agree.

Liam Neeson reached out and held Anderson’s hand after Cohen made the comment.

Speculation about their relationship swirled as the pair began promoting their new film, now in theaters, with onlookers noting their chemistry on and off screen.

Neeson first fanned the flames when he told People magazine in an interview last year that he is “madly in love with” Anderson, going on to compliment her work ethic.

