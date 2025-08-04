Man recounts unwelcome guest assaulting him, police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports responding to a call for a break-in at an apartment complex on Zebulon Drive, in the Sand Creek neighborhood, just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

KRDO13 spoke with the man, Jeffrey, who made the initial call to the police. Jeffrey asked us not to share his last name for fear of retaliation.

Jeffrey said he was in bed when he saw shadows out of the corner of his eye. He says he saw a man walking who then slammed his bathroom door. Jeffrey lives alone.

"Who is in my apartment? Like, it's very scary," recounted Jeffrey.

Jeffrey said the man was yelling expletives and knocking things over in the bathroom.

"It unnerved me a bit, and at the same time, I was very curious and just a little shocked. And when he came out of the bathroom, he was unclothed, which was another shock," explained Jeffrey.

Jeffrey says he attempted to explain to the man that he was in the wrong place.

"He said, I don't care. And then he socked me, right in the left cheek," recounted Jeffrey.

But he says the man, later identified by police as Chance Garcia, wasn't done.

CSPD photo of Chance Garcia

"He pushed me. And then he jumped into the bed and covered himself up with my sheets and, yeah, proceeded to make himself at home," said Jeffrey.

Jeffrey rushed to call the police, who said Garcia then broke a police cruiser window with his handcuffs. Arrest records also detail Garcia spitting in a police officer's face. Luckily, Jeffrey was only left with the cleanup.

"When you see another man that you don't know, unclothed, jump into your bed and cover himself with your covers," Jeffrey paused, "I had to wash my covers very thoroughly, and that lasted about until five in the morning."



Chance Garcia is accused of burglary, spitting in an officer's face, and breaking a police cruiser window with his handcuffs. Garcia is now being held in the El Paso County jail, where he faces assault, burglary, criminal mischief, obstructing a peace office,r and disorderly conduct charges.

Jeffrey noted that he thought the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"Even if you're intoxicated, or inebriated, like, do you not notice everything?" questioned Jeffrey.

