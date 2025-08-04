Skip to Content
Israel’s government votes to fire country’s attorney general

By Dana Karni, Ivana Kottasová, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli government voted unanimously on Monday to fire the country’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Baharav-Miara has often been criticised by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accused her of abusing her authority to undermine the government’s policies and destabilize Israel’s rule of law.

Right-wing Israeli politicians have long called for her dismissal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

