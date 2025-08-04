Deceased driver’s identity released in Constitution Avenue fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has publicly identified the driver of a July fatal crash.

According to police, 64-year-old Peter “Pedro” Sanchez sustained serious injuries after a crash and died about two weeks later at the hospital.

Police say that on July 3, Sanchez was driving eastbound on Constitution Avenue and was turning left onto Tutt Boulevard. As he turned left, police say he was struck by a Toyota. His car then struck a third car, police say.

CSPD says two people were taken to the hospital, though police say they were notified that Sanchez passed away on July 18.

