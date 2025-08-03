Trump tells Schumer to ‘go to hell’ as Senate heads home after failed attempt to strike deal on nominees

By Manu Raju, Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

(CNN) — Hours after President Donald Trump told Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to “go to hell” in a Saturday post on social media, the Senate headed into recess without reaching a deal over confirming Trump’s nominees.

Senate Republican leader John Thune, Schumer and the White House had been engaged in a round of intense talks to end the standoff so senators could return to their home states, sources briefed on the conversations told CNN.

Schumer had requested federal funds be released and that Trump agree not to push another legislative package that would slash federal funding, sources told CNN.

But, on social media, Trump called Schumer’s demands “egregious and unprecedented,” a sign that talks had collapsed.

Trump had wanted the Senate to confirm his nominees even if that meant skipping the August recess, but his post showed he wasn’t interested in agreeing to Democrats’ terms.

“Tell Schumer, who is under tremendous political pressure from within his own party, the Radical Left Lunatics, to GO TO HELL! Do not accept the offer, go home and explain to your constituents what bad people the Democrats are, and what a great job the Republicans are doing, and have done, for our Country. Have a great RECESS,” he wrote.

On the Senate floor Saturday night, Thune asked for unanimous consent for the chamber to vote on a handful of nominations and then break for a month.

Democrats had been slow-walking Trump’s lower-level nominees, forcing Thune to keep the Senate in session this weekend to confirm them. In the minority, Democrats have the power to force Thune to jump over time-consuming hurdles before the chamber can vote.

Schumer made several demands to agree to let a batch of nominations be quickly confirmed by the Senate, according to the sources. The demands included the unfreezing of federal funds for an array of programs, including the National Institutes of Health and foreign aid.

The New York Democrat also wanted Trump to agree that he won’t attempt to push through another package to slash federal funding known as “rescissions” — after a $9 billion package to codify some cuts was approved earlier this summer.

Schumer said in a news conference Saturday night that Democrats were “serious” about finding a “reasonable path” to allow bipartisan consideration of Trump’s nominations, but that the president wouldn’t agree to the terms.

“In a fit of rage, Trump threw in the towel, sent Republicans home, and was unable to do the basic work of negotiating. Is this the ‘Art of the Deal’?” Schumer said, pointing to a poster printed with Trump’s social media post.

Schumer declined to get into details of the negotiations with the White House and Thune but said that both sides were “getting close on a whole lot of issues, and Donald Trump just pulled the rug out from under people.”

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

Thune told reporters that “the asks evolved on both sides quite a bit over time” but that “we never got to a place where we had both sides agreed to lock it in.”

Thune also suggested that Republicans could consider rules changes to speed up the process when they return in September.

“There’s going to be some conversations around how to fix this over the course of the next month, and I think that I would say that’s a distinct possibility,” the South Dakota Republican said.

Schumer, however, warned that “it would be a huge mistake” for Republicans to try to change Senate rules and said the chamber should be focused on passing appropriations bills in a bipartisan way in September.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

CNN’s Samantha Waldenberg contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.