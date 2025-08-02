Smithsonian temporarily removes reference to Trump’s impeachments from presidency exhibit

By Michael Williams, CNN

(CNN) — The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History last month temporarily removed a board that referenced President Donald Trump’s two impeachments from an exhibit on the American presidency.

In a statement to CNN on Thursday, the Smithsonian Institution said the decision, which was first reported by The Washington Post, was made after a review of the museum’s “legacy content” this year. The institution said in a statement Saturday that it was not asked by “any administration or other government official to remove content from the exhibit” and that the exhibit “will be updated in the coming weeks to reflect all impeachment proceedings in our nation’s history.”

Unmentioned in the statements was Trump’s executive order earlier this year that appeared crafted to direct the Smithsonian to soften or distort forthright discussions about certain aspects of American history, which could include the legacy of racism in the United States and parts of Trump’s own history-making but controversial first term.

The exhibit had last been updated in 2008 and included information about the impeachments of Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, and the impeachment process against President Richard Nixon, who resigned over the Watergate scandal before he could be formally impeached.

Trump is the only president in American history to be impeached twice: In 2019 on charges alleging he unlawfully solicited Ukraine to influence the 2020 presidential election, and in 2021 for his actions related to the insurrection at the US Capitol that year. He was acquitted both times by the Senate.

In September 2021, the Smithsonian placed a board over the exhibit that read: “Case under redesign (history happens*)” and referenced Trump’s two impeachments.

“On December 18, 2019, the House impeached Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” the reference to Trump’s first impeachment read. “The charges focused on the president’s solicitation of foreign influence in the 2020 presidential election and his defiance of Congressional subpoenas. President Trump was acquitted in January 2020.”

“On January 13, 2021, Donald Trump became the first president to be impeached twice,” the reference to his second impeachment read. “The charge was incitement of insurrection, based on repeated ‘false statements’ challenging the 2020 election results and his January 6 speech that ‘encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol. Because Trump’s term ended on January 20, his acquittal on February 13 made him the first former president tried by the Senate.”

The Smithsonian said in a statement that the board “was intended to be a short-term measure to address current events at the time, however, the label remained in place until July 2025.”

The statement added: “A large permanent gallery like The American Presidency that opened in 2000, requires significant amount of time and funding to update and renew. A future and updated exhibit will include all impeachments.”

The Smithsonian said in a Saturday statement that the placard “did not meet the museum’s standards in appearance, location, timeline and overall presentation. It was not consistent with other sections in the exhibit and moreover blocked the view of the objects inside its case.”

Asked about the removal of references to Trump’s impeachment, a White House spokesperson said in a statement, “Unfortunately for far too long the Smithsonian museums have highlighted divisive, DEI exhibits which are out of touch with mainstream America.”

“We are fully supportive of updating displays to highlight American greatness,” spokesperson Davis Ingle said. “The Trump administration will continue working to ensure that the Smithsonian removes all improper ideology and once again unites and instills pride in all Americans regarding our great history.”

Trump’s order aimed at the Smithsonian is just one example of his efforts to exert his influence on American cultural, athletic and artistic institutions and browbeat them into eliminating aspects of their work.

They include his efforts to take over the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, to have the Washington Commanders football team to revert to their old name and to stop the participation of transgender people in women’s sports.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

