Man arrested after firing shots near Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man has been arrested after firing gunshots just west of Downtown Colorado Springs.

Police got a call about the gunshots on Henderson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

When they got there, officers say they saw a car speeding off.

Investigators say another man was still there and told them what happened.

The man who allegedly fired the shots, Justin Galan, was later pulled over and arrested.

Galan is charged with felony menacing.