Multiple people shot at Montana business, suspect on the run, law enforcement officials say

ANACONDA, Mont. (KRDO) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives confirms that multiple people have been shot at a business in Anaconda, Montana.

The Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center says that the suspect, Michael Paul Brown, is still on the run. The Granite County Sheriff's Office says that the suspect's house was cleared by SWAT teams. As of the time of this publication, the sheriff's office has not disclosed the name of the business where people were shot.

Michael Paul Brown (Source: Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center)

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte posted on X, saying he is "closely monitoring the situation."

This is a breaking news situation, but this article may be updated.

