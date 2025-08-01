Germany will provide 2 more Patriot defense systems to Ukraine, US will backfill stockpiles

By Natasha Bertrand, CNN

(CNN) — Germany announced on Friday that it will provide two additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine in the coming days, and several more in the coming months, after the Pentagon agreed to quickly replenish Berlin’s stockpiles.

The statement, issued by Germany’s Ministry of Defense, also said Germany would be paying for the new Patriot systems provided by the US.

“The prerequisite was that the US manufacturer would deliver new Patriot systems as quickly as possible in return so that we could continue to meet our NATO obligations,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement. “This commitment from the US side has been made.”

Germany has provided three Patriots to Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion, and had been reluctant to send more until they could ensure that the systems would be replenished by the US.

But under a new plan unveiled by President Donald Trump last month, European nations agreed to transfer weapons to Ukraine while purchasing new ones from the US to backfill their stockpiles. The plan, which would see Europe shoulder more of the burden in supplying Ukraine, has been under discussion ever since Trump won last year’s election and European officials quickly began deliberating on ways to sustain US weapons shipments to Ukraine under a leader who had vowed to pull back American support, CNN has reported.

Col. Martin L. O’Donnell, a spokesperson for NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, told CNN in a statement that NATO is prepared to coordinate the weapons’ “urgent delivery” to Ukraine.

“NATO is delivering on the initiative President Trump and Secretary General Rutte announced last month to boost support for Ukraine by opening additional assets to Ukraine through investment by Allies in Europe and Canada. Germany has shown its leadership in this regard,” O’Donnell said. “We look forward to additional voluntary contributions from other European nations. Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe and NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine, and others, stand ready to coordinate them for urgent delivery.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also said in a post on X on Friday that he “welcomes” Germany’s decision.

“This is great news and I welcome Germany‘s leadership! This will help ensure Ukraine is able to defend its skies, protect its people, and deter Russian aggression,” he wrote.

