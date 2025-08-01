Colorado celebrates 149th birthday with free state park admission on Monday

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced that, in honor of the state's 149th birthday, admission to all state parks will be free on Monday, Aug. 4.

"This free entry day is an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of Colorado state parks and their diverse landscapes," read a release from CPW.

The free entry day does not apply to fees for camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses, CPW said.

You can check out CPW's state park finder tool to find out about available activities at each park.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.