WATCH: Motorcyclist arrested for ‘reckless stunts’ in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says its officers witnessed a group of riders engaging in reckless stunts and blocking traffic on July 19.

PPD says several community members reported the behavior of the three riders as well.

In the video provided by PPD, which can be viewed above, you can see two officers who were driving behind the three riders exit their vehicle at a red light and grab one rider off their bike.

The video showcases the two other riders driving away before the police could contain them.

PPD said the following statement about the risk of performing stunts on motorcycles on public roads:

"Performing stunts on public roads is illegal and poses serious risks, including life-altering injuries or death. Riders caught in reckless conduct can receive multiple citations, and their motorcycles may be impounded for up to six months as a nuisance vehicle, with the rider responsible for all associated fees. Pueblo PD strongly urges all riders to ride safely and responsibly."

