WATCH: CPW responds to Shiras Moose sighting

Photo: CPW

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers responded to a Shiras Moose sighting near Interquest and I-25.

CPW says the Shiras moose is the smallest of the subspecies and the only species in Colorado; the one spotted is estimated to be 700 pounds.

According to CPW, their officers decided after observing the moose that the safest decision for the animal and individuals in the area was to depart and allow the moose to calm down and leave on its own.

Photo: CPW

“Moose can be extremely dangerous to people and pets when agitated. In general, we encourage everyone to avoid approaching moose,” Drew Vrbenec, CPW District Wildlife Manager

CPW says the best practice when spotting a moose is to stay away due to the risk.

To report a moose sighting, nuisance moose behavior, or a moose-human incident, call CPW at (719) 227-5200; after hours, contact the state patrol at (719) 635-0385.

