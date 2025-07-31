The latest in the investigation after two massage parlors accused of being home to prostitution

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) cited two women for prostitution at two separate massage parlors in Pueblo County on July 29.

According to PCSO, they received tips that prostitution was taking place at Chinese Young Massage, 2648 Santa Fe Drive, Suite 18, in Blende, and a second, unrelated business, Sunshine Spa Massage Parlor, 412 S. McCulloch Blvd., in Pueblo West.

PCSO says they issued a summons for prostitution to Chen Zhufeng, 57, at the Chinese Young Massage location, who had previously been cited for the same offense during a 2019 operation at the same location.

Hyun Wilson, 67, was issued a citation for prostitution at the Pueblo West location, according to PCSO.

