Skip to Content
News

Shelter-in-place ordered for area near Burgess Road due to law enforcement activity

KRDO, Canva
By
Published 11:10 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has issued a shelter-in-place order for the area of the 9900 block of Burgess Road. The order extends for a quarter-mile radius nearby.

The sheriff's office says they are assisting homeland security with an investigation.

EPSO says people should stay inside, lock doors and windows, and stay away from entry points.

Details are very limited at this time, but a KRDO13 crew is headed to the scene.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.