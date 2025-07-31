Shelter-in-place ordered for area near Burgess Road due to law enforcement activity

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has issued a shelter-in-place order for the area of the 9900 block of Burgess Road. The order extends for a quarter-mile radius nearby.

The sheriff's office says they are assisting homeland security with an investigation.

EPSO says people should stay inside, lock doors and windows, and stay away from entry points.

Details are very limited at this time, but a KRDO13 crew is headed to the scene.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.