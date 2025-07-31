Mountain Metro seeking input on proposed service changes

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mountain Metro Transit wants your opinion on some possible changes coming to the bus system. According to the City of Colorado Springs, if approved, the changes would go into effect on Sept. 28, 2025.

If you have feedback on the routes below, you should submit comments to transitinfo@coloradosprings.gov or (719) 385-7433. The deadline is Thursday, Aug. 14.

Here's a look at what they're proposing:

Route 3:

Adding an additional stop on Route 3 on Manitou Avenue at the new Dillion Mobility Hub on the east side of Manitou Springs.

Route 9:

Extending Route 9 on weekends by adding a new end point.

Route 32:

Adjusting a Route 32 timepoint to make connections with Fountain Municipal Transit easier.

Route 33:

MMT proposes several changes to Route 33 including adding new stops and eliminating some current stops as well as increasing frequency during peak season and reducing frequency during the off-peak season:

Route 36:

Elimination of this route due to changes proposed for Routes 3 and 33.

Route 34, 38, and 39:

Adding additional stops to Routes 34 and 38 and changing timepoint on Route 39.

