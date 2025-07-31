Kamala Harris to release book about 2024 presidential campaign

By Eva McKend, CNN

(CNN) — Former Vice President Kamala Harris will release a book in September about her historic campaign for president.

“What the world saw on the campaign trail was only a part of the story,” Harris wrote in a social media post about the book’s release.

The book — called “107 Days” — will give a behind the scenes look at the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.

“I believe there is value in sharing what I saw, what I learned and what I know it will take to move forward. In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me: sometimes the fight takes a while,” Harris said in a video announcement.

After her crushing loss to President Donald Trump, Harris has remained huddled with close confidantes and advisors to plan her political future.

The book announcement comes a day after she announced she will not run for governor of California in 2026. Those close to her say this doesn’t necessarily mean she will run for president in 2028 but this immediate choice at least allows her to continue to entertain that possibility.

