Colorado congressman joins lawsuit against new ICE policy limiting access to detention centers

COLORADO (KRDO) – Two weeks ago, Colorado Rep. Jason Crow (D) claimed he was illegally denied access to the ICE detention facility in Aurora during an unannounced oversight visit.

Now, he's joining other Democratic lawmakers in suing the Trump administration, accusing it of unlawfully obstructing congressmembers' access to federal immigration detention facilities.

The complaint, filed Wednesday, argues that a new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) policy, which now requires politicians to give detention centers seven days' notice before visiting, violates a longstanding federal law that grants members of Congress the right to conduct unannounced visits.

Oversight visits by congressmembers are one of the few ways the public can learn about the conditions inside these centers. As CNN reports, lawmakers' visits to ICE facilities have previously unearthed reports of "overcrowded cells, spoiled food, medical neglect, and even the unlawful detention of US citizens."

On July 20, Rep. Crow shared that he had gone to the Aurora ICE detention facility to complete an oversight visit, but said he was "unlawfully" denied entry. The facility, which is the only immigration detention facility in the state, is privately owned by GEO Group.

Crow, who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District – which includes Aurora – has made regular visits to the facility since being elected to Congress.

According to his office, since 2019, he’s successfully visited the facility nine times, and his team has gone over 70 times. Crow also publishes public reports detailing his oversight visits and the conditions seen at the facility.

Alongside Crow, Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse (D) also joined the suit, as well as congressmembers from Texas, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, and California.

The group argues that without unannounced access, these facilities could operate in the dark as the administration continues its mass deportation efforts.

Read Rep. Crow's full statement on the lawsuit below:

“Today, I filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration after they illegally denied me access into a federal immigration detention facility. “Oversight is a fundamental responsibility of Congress. Under law, Members of Congress have the right to do unannounced oversight visits of federal immigration detention facilities. “Since President Trump was elected, this administration has denied Members of Congress access to immigration detention facilities and tried to intimidate us from doing our jobs. I will not be deterred from conducting lawful oversight, and I’ll continue fighting to hold the administration accountable, including in Congress and the courts.”

