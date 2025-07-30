Severe weather hits Colorado; Confirmed tornado in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a confirmed tornado in Custer County, according to KRDO13 Chief Meteorologist Merry Mathews.

Photo: Ed Whitaker

It's about a mile west of the airport, near the West Mountain Valley subdivision, the sheriff's office said.

Photo: River W. Koch

The sheriff's office says crews have checked the area for injuries and damage, and as of 3:50 p.m., no injuries have been reported, but there was damage to three power poles.

Sangre Electric is on scene, according to deputies.

This is a breaking news situation, and details are limited. This article may be updated.

