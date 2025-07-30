Double Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier dies in climbing accident aged 31, according to her management

By Jamie Barton, Benjamin Brown, CNN

(CNN) — Double Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier has died in a climbing accident aged 31, her management and the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) confirmed to CNN Sports.

The retired German biathlete was struck by falling rocks at around midday local time on Monday while climbing Laila Peak in the Karakoram mountain range, her team said on Instagram Tuesday.

“The DOSB and the whole of German sport mourn the loss of Laura Dahlmeier,” Thomas Weikert, President of the German Olympic Sports Confederation, said in a statement to CNN Sports. “We are deeply shocked by the sudden and much too early death of this wonderful person. Our thoughts are with her family and friends and we will offer our support wherever we can.

“Laura was a role model and inspiration to so many of us in and out of sport. She always had clear goals in mind and pursued her dreams.”

A rescue operation began on Monday after Dahlmeier’s climbing partner, Marina Eva, sent out a distress signal.

But due to low visibility and bad weather, the rescue operation had been unable to deploy its military helicopters, said Faizullah Faraq, a spokesman for the regional Gilgit-Baltistan government, per the Associated Press.

Dahlmeier’s team also said that the remoteness of the area meant that a rescue helicopter was only able to reach the scene of the accident and observe her on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from Dahlmeier’s management on Wednesday, the biathlete specifically asked that no one should risk their life to rescue her or recover her body in the event of an accident.

“The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the rescue team, especially the local mountaineers,” her management team said in Wednesday’s statement. “They did everything possible to facilitate the rescue and reach the accident victim.”

Dahlmeier, who is 31, made history at the 2018 Winter Olympics when she became the female biathlete ever to win gold in both the sprint and pursuit events at the same Winter Games.

That success came a year after she became the first biathlete to win five gold medals at a single world championship.

She retired from the sport in 2019 at the age of 25.

“We say goodbye to a wonderful person,” her management team added in Wednesday’s statement. “With her warm and straightforward manner, Laura enriched our lives and the lives of many others.

“She showed us that it is worth fighting for your dreams and goals and always staying true to yourself. We are deeply grateful, dear Laura, that we were able to be a part of your life. Our shared memories give us the strength and courage to continue on our path.”

DOSB President Weikert also paid tribute to the 31-year-old, writing: “Laura Dahlmeier leaves behind a legacy that goes far beyond medals: her dedication to sport, her passion for nature and her commitment to society make her an inspiring personality.

“Her story remains. As a daughter, sister, friend, Olympian and biathlon legend. Laura will forever remain an integral part of Team Germany. We will miss her.”

