Recall notice: Celsius cans could be filled with vodka seltzers

MODESTO, Calif. (KRDO) -- The FDA says some beverages in the U.S. are under a recall after cans labeled as Celsius energy drink may actually contain vodka seltzer instead.

According to the FDA, cans of High Noon seltzer may have been mislabeled as CELSIUS® ASTRO VIBE™.

"Consumption of the liquid in these cans will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion," said the FDA, though no illnesses or "adverse events" have been reported thus far.

The cans, according to the FDA were shipped to Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Below are the specifics of the recall:

Product Description Retail UPC Lot Codes High Noon Beach

Variety Packs



12-pack

12 fluid ounce cans

These products

have silver lids High Noon UPC:

085000040065 L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to

L CCC 17JL25 23:59



L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to

L CCC 18JL25 03:00



Lot Codes are on the

exterior of the 12-pack.

(See pictures below) CELSIUS ASTRO

VIBE Energy Drink,

Sparkling Blue

Razz Edition



12 fluid ounce cans

The affected

CELSIUS cans

will have a silver

lid, instead of a

black lid. CELSIUS UPC

8 89392 00134 1 L CCB

02JL25 2:55 to

L CCB

02JL25 3:11



The lot codes are

lasered on the

bottom of the can.

People who have purchased these drinks can contact the manufacturer for a refund by emailing consumerrelations@highnoonvodka.com.

Photo: FDA

Photo: FDA