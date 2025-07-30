Pueblo Fire Department mourns unexpected loss of Deputy Chief Keith Novak

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Firefighters in Pueblo are mourning one of their own after the sudden loss of the Pueblo Fire Department's Deputy Chief, Keith Novak.

According to a statement from Pueblo International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 3, Novak died on Sunday, July 27.

The group did not specify the cause of his death, but simply said it was unexpected and asked for privacy for those grieving.

Novak spent three decades serving the Pueblo community, including 26 years as a member of IAFF Local 3. He was named the Pueblo Fire Department's Deputy Chief in 2022.

Fellow firefighters say his passing is being deeply felt both by the department and the broader Pueblo community.

"Deputy Chief Novak dedicated 30 years of service to our community, earning the respect of peers and the public alike through integrity, leadership, and unwavering commitment," the statement from IAFF Local 3 read in part.

IAFF Local 3 said counseling and support services are available to their members at this time.

Details about memorial services for Novak will be released once arrangements are finalized, the group shared.

