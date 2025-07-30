King Soopers opens new location in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) – Shoppers in Fountain, start your engines – and your grocery lists!

King Soopers is officially opening the doors to its newest store in Fountain on Wednesday, July 30. The new 122,000-square-foot location will be located at 6255 Sawcut Point, near the intersection of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Syracuse Street.

Courtesy: King Soopers

The store marks the 156th location for Denver-based King Soopers, a Kroger chain.

King Soopers representatives say the full-service store will offer a variety of amenities, including a pharmacy with drive-up service, a fuel center, and a Starbucks. The store, like many other King Soopers locations in the area, will also offer shoppers pickup options to make ordering groceries online even more convenient.

Courtesy: King Soopers

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to mark the store's grand opening.

Doors will open to the public immediately after the ceremony, and the celebration will be complete with free samples, giveaways throughout the store, and gift card raffles.

Courtesy: King Soopers

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.